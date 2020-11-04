St. Marys man killed in 2 car accident Tuesday night

SILVER LAKE, Kan. (KSNT) – One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night in Silver Lake.

A 1995 Nissan pickup, driven by Philip Salerno of St. Marys, was going westbound on US 24 when the vehicle he was driving went left of center and struck a Topeka man driving a Ford F150 in the eastbound lane.

Salerno, 66, died at the scene.

The Topeka man was sent to St. Francis Hospital with suspected minor injuries.

Kansas Highway Patrol said the accident happened around 9 p.m. near Highway 24 and Circle Drive.

Both men were wearing seatbelts.