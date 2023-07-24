ST. MARYS (KSNT) – Local leaders are wanting the community’s input on changes that could bring new activities to St. Marys.

The St. Marys City Commission is looking into changing the city’s golf course and is wanting your opinion. City of St. Marys Police and Fire Department posted on social media they are asking residents to fill out a pre-survey about possible upgrades to the golf course.

According to the survey, the goal is to have the city make improvements before handing over management to a company like GreatLIFE Golf. GreatLIFE has proposed a new facility to city leaders that would include a nine-hole golf course, a Toptracer range, pickleball and a miniature golf course.

To fill out the five- question survey, click here. If you have any questions about this, you can reach out to city hall or city commission.