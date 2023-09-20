TOPEKA (KSNT) – The St. Marys Police Department (SMPD) warned of THC-infused gummies and snacks marketed to children ahead of the holidays.

On Sept. 19, the SMPD issued a community advisory for marijuana THC candy seized in St. Marys. The SMPD said the THC edibles are very dangerous in the hands of children and are disguised as popular brands such as Air Heads, Fruit Gushers, Sour Skittles, Sour Patch Kids, Buzzy Peaches and Cherry Blasters.

The SMPD shared an image of THC-infused candy disguised as Airheads Extremes. The SMPD noted that the packaging included “Medicated Candy” wording on the packaging. On the back of the package, a disclaimer said “Contains Cannabis, A Schedule I Controlled Substance. Keep out of Reach of Children,” according to SMPD.

Marijuana and THC products are classified as Schedule I drugs in the same classification as drugs such as heroin or meth. A first offense for possession of marijuana is a misdemeanor and can be penalized by up to one year in jail and a $2,500 fine, according to FindLaw.com.