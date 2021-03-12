St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns to Aggieville Saturday

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The St. Patrick’s Day Parade is returning to Aggieville Saturday afternoon. The parade was one of the first events in the area to be canceled due to the pandemic last year.

The parade route starts at City Park. It runs down 12th Street to Laramie Street, then east to 11th Street. The route then turns on Moro Street before turning on North Manhattan Avenue and returning to City Park. A map of the route is published below.

Riley Seuser, marketing intern with the Aggieville Business Association, said they are asking to people to spread out and maintain social distancing during the parade.

“The whole district is going to be the parade,” Seuser said. “You don’t have to be just on Moro Street in order to see the parade. We want people to spread out. Masks are required if you are in the parade or just watching the parade.”

Seuser said they have more entries in the parade this year than ever before. However, due to the pandemic, they are not sure how many people will attend.

“We’re very excited to see how many people do come out,” Seuser said. “The students are on campus. They are not on their spring break, so I’m very excited to see how students come out and enjoy the parade as well.”

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade starts at 1:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon in Aggieville. A two mile fun race/walk will start at 10:00 a.m. and the Marvin Hachmeister 10K race will start at 10:45 a.m.