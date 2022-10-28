MAYETTA (KSNT) – Stand-up comedian Whitney Cummings will be in Mayetta, Kansas next week for a live performance.

Cummings, who is hailed as “the reigning Queen of American stand-up,” will be at the Prairie Band Casino & Resort on Thursday, Nov. 3 at 7:00 p.m., according to the casino. Tickets start at $45 with doors opening for the performance at 5:30 p.m.

Cummings is known not only for being a comedian but also her work as an actor, writer, producer and director, according to her website. She is best known for the NBC series “Whitney” and the Emmy-nominated CBS comedy series “2 Broke Girls.”

