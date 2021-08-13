Standoff after chase ends with Emporia man’s arrest

EMPORIA (KSNT) – An hour-long standoff and car chase Thursday night ended with one man’s arrest, according to the Emporia Police Department.

Officers went around 11:30 p.m. to Bluestem Farm and Ranch Supply on 6th Avenue after getting a call that Rolando Galindo, 36, of Emporia, was in the parking lot to get a green SUV. According to EPD, Galindo had several warrants out for his arrest.

Emporia police said they tailed a green SUV that left the parking lot and tried to pull him over. Once they identified Galindo as the driver, he drove away and they gave chase without lights or sirens. The SUV swerved across lanes of traffic and almost hit a police car head-on, according to EPD, so they stopped following.

Lyon County Sheriff’s deputies later started chasing Galindo when he turned south onto State Street. They followed him through the southeast part of Emporia, where he started gesturing at the pursuing authorities as if he had a gun. EPD said the deputies eventually used a tactical maneuver to hit and stop Galindo’s car in the 300 block of Weaver Street.

There, Galindo held authorities for an hour in a standoff. When he eventually surrendered, EPD said authorities took him to Newman Hospital for minor injuries, and later arrested and booked him into the Lyon County Detention Center.