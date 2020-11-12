Standoff ends peacefully in west Topeka Thursday morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – An incident in the 4200 bock of Emland Drive in west Topeka ended peacefully around 7:45 a.m.

Topeka crisis negotiators talked the suspect out of his apartment following the stand off.

The suspect was wanted in reference to a domestic incident.

According to Gretchen Spiker, Public Relations Specialist with the Topeka Police Department, the suspect is currently being interviewed at the Law Enforcement Center.

This is a developing story and KSNT will update this story as more information becomes available.

