STANDOFF RESOLVED: gunman in Oakland neighborhood taken away in handcuffs

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County deputies arrested a gunman after a standoff lasting over two hours.
Deputies told our reporter on scene they arrested 24-year-old Tre Martinez around 12:00 Friday afternoon.
Deputies went to a house at 703 NE Sumner St. early Friday morning after investigating a disturbance on Rochester Road. Four people came out of the Sumner house and told authorities a gunman was inside and wouldn’t leave. The four also said the gunman had fired a shot at another home on Rochester Road.