STANDOFF RESOLVED: gunman in Oakland neighborhood taken away in handcuffs

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Shawnee County deputies responding to reports of shots Friday morning in the Oakland neighborhood have ended up in a standoff with a gunman.

Deputies went to a house at 703 NE Sumner St. after investigating a disturbance on Rochester Road. Four people came out of the Sumner house and told authorities a gunman was inside and wouldn't leave. The four also said the gunman had fired a shot at another home on Rochester Road.