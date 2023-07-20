Meriden (KSNT) – Topeka native and star Stanford softball pitcher is back in town and giving back to her community the best way she knows how.

For Stanford softball pitcher NiJaree Canady, the offseason is meant for more than just time off. The Topeka High School alumna is hosting pitching clinics in her hometown this summer.

“I just want to give back to the community, and I don’t know a better way I can than by doing something I love,” Canady said. “I remember going to camps like this growing up, so just to be able to give back, and yeah we’re going to have photos here and stuff, so it’s fun just to engage with the younger girls.”

While many of her campers are from Topeka, other attendees traveled from all over Kansas to spend time with her.

“My mom was like ‘do you want to go?’ and I’m like ‘are you even asking me?” Jordan Tinkler of Wichita said. “‘Do you think I’m going to say yes?’ Obviously.”

Girls like Tinkler enjoyed both having the chance to meet Canady and learn from her. Canady was one of the best pitchers in college softball this season, earning the NFCA 2023 Division I National Freshman of the Year award.

At her clinics, Canady takes the girls through one of her Stanford workout, giving them a feel for what kind of drills she practices as a college pitcher.

“I learned how to snap and push off hard with our legs,” Harper Calhoon of Kansas City said. “You’re supposed to push off your legs to get more power and speed.”

Being able to share her knowledge and passion for the game is just as fun for Canady as it is for the campers.

“It’s given me so many opportunities,” she said. “So, I just love to give those back in any way I can, and this is a good start for me.”

Canady will be on the road representing Team USA overseas in the 2023 Japan All-Star Series at the beginning of August, but plans to host a few more clinics before returning to Stanford this fall.