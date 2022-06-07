LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The workers of a Starbucks in Lawrence have announced on Tuesday that they have won their union election vote.

According to Mari Orrego, Media Relations Coordinator of Starbucks Workers United, the workers of the Starbucks at 1731 W. 23rd St. in Lawrence won their election vote at 19-3, making it the second Starbucks in the state of Kansas to have a union vote count.

The Lawrence location joins six other stores across the Midwest which won their election votes today. A store located at 75th and Interstate 35 in Overland Park initially won their vote on April 8 at 6-1 but the results were objected to by Starbucks attorneys.