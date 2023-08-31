TOPEKA (KSNT) – With the weather cooling off, it’s a good time to start your engine and hit some of these upcoming car shows and events.

Several car shows are planned for the City of Topeka, Emporia and Mayetta from August through October. The Hope for Horsepower and Pioneer Days car shows will benefit Veteran Suicide Prevention and the Heart of Jackson Humane Society, respectfully.

Hope for Horsepower

Beacon for Hope is hosting its second annual Hope for Horsepower show benefiting Veteran Suicide Prevention Oct. 7 at Soden’s Grove in Emporia, according to Visit Emporia. The event will have food trucks, door prizes, a raffle and prizes for the 50 vehicle entries.

Event registration starts at 9 a.m. with the trophy ceremony starting at 2 p.m., according to Visit Emporia. Entry fees cost $25 and $10 for each additional vehicle. For more information contact 620-258-8627.

There will be 16 categories for classic cars, project cars, daily drivers, trucks and more. The categories are:

Best in show Just for fun Best Paint Best Topless (Convertible) Best Lowrider Best Hot Rod Best GM Best Custom Car Best Classic Best Truck Best Junkyard Rescue Best Mopar Best Chevy Best Ford Best Rat Rod Best AMC

Topeka Cars and Coffee

A regular Cruise Night is planned from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at 29th Street and Topeka Boulevard. A cruise down the boulevard is planned since it’s the first of the month.

Event organizer Brandon W. Bell said Topeka Cars and Coffee has been trying out new locations to meet. Bell has been planning on organizing a few other cruises to Dover and back, around Lake Shawnee, around Lake Perry and on Highway 40 towards Lawrence.

Topeka Cars and Coffee meets every other Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at Dutch Bros Coffee on Southwest Wanamaker Road. The Topeka Cars and Coffee Facebook group can be found here.

VBP 2nd Annual Open Car Show – VBP 5th Annual Corvette Car Show

A combined car show for corvettes and all other vehicles will be held Sept. 9 at the Furniture Mall at 1901 SW Wanamaker Rd. in Topeka. The event is being held by the VBP Vette Club.

The event will have food trucks, a 50/50 raffle, silent and live auction, pinup girls and awards for participants of the car show.

The Open Car Show will have nine different categories for participants and a Best of Show award. The Corvette Car Show will judge participants on 13 different categories.

Entry to the 2nd Annual Open Car Show will cost $20 per entry and the Corvette Car Show entries will cost $40.

For more information contact VBP Vettes President Tamara McGinnis through the VBP Vettes Facebook page or at vettegirl.45@gmail.com.

Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library Lowrider car show

The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library (TSCPL) will be holding a car show for car, truck and bike owners to show off their lowriders on Sept. 16.

The event will start at 11 a.m. through 3 p.m. in the library parking lot. Attendees will vote for the best vehicle and bike with trophies awarded at the end of the event. Food and drink sales will be provided at the Millennium Cafe, according to a press release from the TSCPL.

Basement Bicycles of Topeka, the Olathe Leadership Lowrider Bike Club and Olathe Police Department’s lowrider will be part of the show. An art project will be held at the library for kids to attend.

All entries will be free of cost. The event will be rescheduled to Sept. 30 if it rains.

Mayetta Pioneer Days Car Show

The Mayetta Pioneer Days Car Show benefiting the Heart of Jackson Humane Society will be held Oct. 7. All car, truck and motorcycle models are welcome.

The event will start at 8 a.m. on 108 E Main St. in Mayetta. Vehicle registration costs $25.