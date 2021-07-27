Starting in Topeka, author on tour recognizes capital city’s role in civil rights movement

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Tourism officials say the Brown v. Board of Education National Historic site in Topeka needs to get the recognition it deserves.

The founder of the U.S. Civil Rights Trail and Alabama Tourism Director Lee Sentell kicked off his book tour at the historic site in Topeka on Tuesday. The book he’s promoting is about the civil rights trail, and holds a collection of more than 100 civil rights landmarks across the country.

Sentell signed books and talked with people inside the Monroe School. He said he wanted to start in Topeka because of the role school integration had on the rest of the country.

“The Supreme Court decision that focused on this building changed American history for a large percentage of African Americans as well as what happened to white Americans as well. So this is ground zero for African American rights in this hemisphere,” Sentell said.

He also said he believes that the Brown v. Board should become a world heritage site.

“This is where people can see a place where one of the most significant decisions impacted,” Sentell said.

Sentell will be at the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library on Wednesday talking with people and signing books.