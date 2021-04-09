Starting tonight: How to watch a classic with Evergy Plaza’s Friday Flicks

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Friday Flicks at Evergy Plaza is getting an evening kickoff with “Mrs. Doubtfire.”

The movie is free and starts playing at 7 p.m. However, anyone wanting to get in on preshow activities can get in the door at 6 p.m.

There are also a couple ticket packages listed below:

Family Spots: Includes a premium, reserved spot for up to six people, a large bag of popcorn and VIP parking. This package costs $30.

Date Night Spots: Includes a premium, reserved spot with two Adirondack chairs, a large bag of popcorn, two drink tickets and VIP parking. This package costs $40.

Masks are required at all times, except when seated with your group. VIP parking is located in the Fidelity Bank parking lot on the north end of Evergy Place.

For more information about Friday Flicks, click here.