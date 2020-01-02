State agency helps heat Kansas homes with low-income program

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department for Children and Families is helping families in need stay warm this winter season.

Starting Thursday, DCF is accepting applications for home heating help with its Low Income Energy Assistance program.

People with disabilities, seniors and families with children who struggle to pay their heating bills can apply.

There are certain income requirements that have to be met. You can find those below.

Persons Living at the Address Maximum Gross Monthly Income 1 $1,354 2 $1,832 3 $2,311 4 $2,790 5 $3,269 6 $3,748 7 $4,227 8 $4,705 9 $5,184 10 $5,663 11 $6,142 12 $6,621 +1 $479 for each additional person

Applications will be accepted from Jan. 2 to March 31. You can apply HERE.