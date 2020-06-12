State business directory highlights women and minority-owned businesses

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Commerce has created a Kansas Minority and Women Business Directory to help Kansans find businesses owned by minorities and women.

Christal Omni co-owns Omni Communications Group in Topeka alongside her husband.

“This directory provides them an opportunity to do better and spend their dollars and make the investment in the community with the businesses that actually serve this global pandemic of addressing the issue of people of color,” Omni, who is a member of the black community, said.

Omni Communications Group, a communications consulting business, is one of the many businesses included in the directory.

In order to be on the list, Omni had to be certified, which included an application and interview process.

Omni encourages every Kansan to use the directory.