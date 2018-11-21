State Christmas Tree arrives at Cedar Crest, Colyer ponders future Video

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Another Christmas tree also made its way through Kansas today. But unlike the national tree that stopped in Perry on its way to Washington, D.C., this one will be staying closer to home. In fact that home will be Cedar Crest.

Governor Jeff Coyler received the annual "Cedar Crest Christmas Tree" at the Governor's residence today. It now stands front and center in the mansion in west Topeka.

As part of the tradition, the tree was brought in by horses.

“It's a lot of fun, these horses they're right in sync and so it's a horse team. They've been together for a number of years and it's a lot of fun. They can even give you the reigns. I just wish we had a little bit of snow.” Governor Coyler even rode the carriage on his way in.

Afterward, Coyler reflected on his time as Governor and his future plans.

"It's a great honor to be Governor of Kansas. There are a lot of things happening in the state of Kansas. As we are getting ready for the holidays, we got a lot of things going forward, new businesses coming to the state, making sure our schools stay open, a lot of activities."

"I will continue my international work in war zones. I've always done that and will continue to do that. I'll still be involved in politics in Kansas, we'll just see what happens."