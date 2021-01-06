State Finance Council approves extending disaster declaration

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – This morning the State Finance Council approved extending the State of Disaster Declaration to Jan. 26, 2021.

When the legislature returns to session next week, they will decide if they want to approve the declaration.

The State Finance Council meets weekly to discuss trends during the coronavirus pandemic.

As of Dec. 30, Kansas had seen 1,585 coronavirus clusters and 31,193 cases. In total, 1,308 Kansans had lost their lives to COVID-19 by the end of 2020.

The State Finance Council is made up of the governor and top lawmakers. They have been making decisions when the legislature is out of session.