TOPEKA (KSNT) – An employee at the state’s juvenile prison is in custody, accused of having unlawful sexual relations with juvenile corrections inmate 16 years or older, according to jail records.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Catherine Dutcher Thursday afternoon at her home in West Topeka. She was arrested on a warrant and is being held in the Shawnee County jail.

Dutcher, 24, was employed by Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex at the time of her arrest. KJCC is the state juvenile prison located off U.S. Highway 24 in North Topeka and houses juvenile offenders between 10 and 22 years of age, according to a state website.

When reached by phone Monday afternoon, Randy Bowman, a spokesman for the prison, said his office was working to respond to multiple requests from 27 News for more information about the arrest.

Dutcher’s arrest follows the February arrest of a former officer at KJCC. Pedro Cruz-Garcia was charged with the same crime and fired from his job. Cruz-Garcia was later sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to “unlawful sexual relations,” according to Shawnee County court records.