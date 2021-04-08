State leaders, educators taking part in virtual Human Trafficking Summit Saturday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – State leaders and educators will be taking part in an online Human Trafficking Summit on Saturday. The event is geared towards teachers, school counselors, and others involved in K-12 education.

The event is called “Human Trafficking Summit: Educators Role in Preventing Human Trafficking” and it is being hosted by the Rotary Club of Community Action Against Human Trafficking (CAAHT).

The summit will include two panels featuring:

Dr. Sharon Sullivan, Washburn University

Patty Allacher, Seaman School District

Brenda Dietrich, Kansas State Senate

John Culvert, Kansas Department of Education

Barry Wilkerson, Riley County District Attorney

Usha Reddi, president of Rotary CAAHT, said the event is to teach educators how to spot the warning signs of trafficking in students, and how to teach students how to see the dangers themselves.

“The grooming process starts with earning their trust and making them feel loved and then luring them in to this industry,” Reddi said. “We want to make sure students understand it just like you would do any kind of drug programs or anti-smoking programs. We want to think of anti-human trafficking programs.”

Seaman High School has an anti-human trafficking program like this. According to counselor Patty Allacher, freshman go through a five module course that includes:

Intro to Human Trafficking and Exploitation

Culture and Society

Red Flags and Relationships

Vulnerability and Resilience

Reducing Risky Behavior and Getting Help

Allacher said the curriculum uses live examples of situations and scenarios. She said they have been very pleased with the curriculum and the participation of the kids during the classes.

“Human Trafficking Summit: Educators Role in Preventing Human Trafficking” will be held virtually from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Saturday. The event is free, but registration is required. Click here to register.