State officials address Kansas’ first confirmed case of coronavirus

Health officials in Kansas are talking about the state’s first coronavirus case.

They reported that a Johnson County woman in her 50’s tested positive and is recovering in isolation in her home.

Governor Laura Kelly and health officials in Johnson County held press conferences Saturday evening to inform the public about the case.

“I know there is heightened concern and worry about the virus,” said Kelly. “As I said previously, our state is well prepared. “

Gov. Kelly said the woman has not traveled out of the country, but she did go to the east coast where there are other confirmed cases of the virus.

“The individual and the local care providers followed every appropriate action recommended by the CDC to prevent the spread of the disease,” said Kelly.

Johnson County health officials said right now, Kansans are still at low risk.

“The risk to residents remains low,” said Interim Director for the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment. “However, the situation is evolving and is subject to change.”

Officials are working to find out who the woman has been in contact with and will monitor them for symptoms.

While Kansans are considered at low risk right now, officials are urging people to continue taking precautions.

“It’s something to be concerned about, but not panic over,” said Beverly. “Keep the hands clean, cover the coughs, stay home if you’re sick, stay away from those that are ill.”

Health officials said they are not advising any closures in connection with this case, but that could change if there is an outbreak in the future.