MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Areas near Manhattan are still feeling the effects of last weekend’s storms.

Tuttle Creek State Park is one of them. With tree branches scattered across the park and a few trees uprooted out of the ground, there is still a lot of work that needs to be done. However, the park is seeing great progress since Sunday with crews from other state parks along with the Pottawatomie Fire Department there to help with the clean-up.

The PFD brought chainsaws, trucks and other equipment to haul out all of the brush. The park will remain closed until next week while crews work to clear out all of the debris. Staying closed means no campers, which is where a large chunk of the park’s revenue comes from. The park’s manager says that losing money isn’t the main focus right now.

“The state park is almost completely funded by the revenue it brings in from its camping fees and vehicle permits and stuff, so if these campsites sit empty, that’s revenue we’re missing out on,” said Levi Gantenbein, Tuttle Creek State Park Manager. “But people’s safety is more important than the revenue coming in.”

A lot of the damage is up in the high parts of trees around the park. More wind could blow loose branches out of the trees and put someone in harm’s way. Gantenbein says his crew will be picking up branches for weeks to come, but he plans to reopen the park once all safety concerns are taken care of.