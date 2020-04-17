State prisons leave previous inmate healthcare provider for new offer

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Corrections announced a new statewide medical services contract for it’s inmates.

KDOC left their previous provider, Corizon, signing a new contract with Centurion that will start July 1, according to a press release. While four other companies bid on the contract, Secretary of KDOC Jeff Zmuda said they partnered with Centurion because they needed a company that understood the responsibility of providing quality healthcare.

“The provision of healthcare services for our population is an essential part of our

responsibility to provide care and prepare them for reentry to the community,” Zmuda

said.

The contract will put Centurion in charge of all costs associated with:

Offsite hospital care outpatient surgery

Ambulance services

Pharmacy

Dental services

Medical personnel

Behavioral health and forensic services

Hepatitis C treatment

Electronic health records system

Services will be provided at all eight adult correctional facilities in Kansas, as well as the Juvenile Correctional Complex.