State sues victims of deadly crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – The state of Kansas is suing the victims and other parties involved in a fatal crash on Interstate 435 two years ago.

In February 2018, a truck hit a van on the interstate in Leawood, killing two sisters and injuring three family members. On Tuesday, the state sued the parents of the children, the truck driver and the owners of the truck and a trailer involved in the crash.

The state is seeking to recover $116,832 to repair a highway barrier damaged during the crash. The Kansas City Star reports that it’s not unusual for governments to file claims for damages and costs after traffic crashes.