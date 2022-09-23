TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas State Treasurer’s Office is awarding schools across the state that are winners in the Choose My School Supply Drive. State Treasurer Lynn Rogers stopped by 27 News Friday morning to tell us why it’s important to provide teachers with resources.

“It’s a partnership with Learning Quest 529s. We’re providing funds to school districts, to schools, and to classrooms for everything from just basic school supplies to special projects that schools are doing.”

The office has already started awarding the schools. They split the funds up so it covers the whole state. In the supply drive, school districts are getting $5,000, schools get $2,500 and classrooms get $1,000.

