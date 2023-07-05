TOPEKA (KSNT) – State troopers have tallied a number of how many motorists they assisted this Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) released its 2023 Independence Day Holiday Activity Report on July 5. Troopers reportedly assisted almost 200 more motorists than last year. According to the KHP website, personnel assisted 1,085 motorists during the holiday reporting period. The reporting period went from 6 p.m. Friday, June 30 to 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4.

Troopers worked two fatal non-DUI related crashes involving two non-DUI related fatalities over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, according to the website. The table below displays enforcement data from Fourth of July 2023 compared to 2022 and 2021: