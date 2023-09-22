TOPEKA (KSNT)– In light of this year’s National Child Passenger Safety week, the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) and Kansas Traffic Safety Resource Office hosted a car seat safety press event.

The campaign runs from September 17-23, and highlights the importance of making sure children under the age of 13 are correctly secured in vehicles.

The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) says that three out of four car seats are installed incorrectly, and the Kansas Traffic Safety Resource Office is dedicated to making sure every child is safely strapped in before the car is moving.

“We want to encourage people to make sure that they’re reaching out to car seat technicians and utilizing that resource to make sure that they know those seats are properly installed,” says KHP Captain Candice Breshears.

A network of technicians across Kansas are available for car seat inspections, and 22 car seats have been donated by the Kansas Motor Carriers Association for those unable to afford them.

Click the link for more information on car seat inspection stations.