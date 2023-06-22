TOPEKA (KSNT) – State officials have placed lakes under active warnings and watches for blue-green algae, while giving two others the all clear.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), along with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP), advise people to heed advisories in these waterways:

Warning

Cedar Lake, Johnson County (Elevated June 22)

Harvey County East Lake, Harvey County (Elevated June 22)

Lake Afton, Sedgwick County (Elevated June 22)

Marion Lake (Reservoir), Marion County (Elevated June 22)

Lovewell Lake (Reservoir), Jewell County (Elevated June 22)

Webster Lake (Reservoir), Rooks County

Wellington Lake, Sumner County

Watch

Augusta Santa Fe Lake, Butler County

Dorner Park Lake, Sedgwick County (Added June 22)

Lake Parsons, Neosho County

The KDHE dropped previous advisories for two bodies of water:

​Pomona Lake, Osage County, cleared June 22

Mount Hope – Woodland Park Pond, Sedgwick County, cleared June 22

According to the KDHE, a harmful algal bloom (HAB) can look like foam, scum or paint floating on the water in the colors blue, bright green, brown or red. Exposure through contact or ingestion can cause illnesses, and possibly death, in animals and humans.

The KDHE regularly samples bodies of water for the presence of HABs. For a list of all impacted bodies of water, click here.