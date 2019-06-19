Statehouse protests debated in federal court

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Protests at the Kansas Capitol were a big part of the legislative session this year. Now the topic is being discussed in a federal courtroom a couple of blocks away.

What is and isn’t allowed when protesting at the statehouse is being debated.

The American Civil Liberties Union is suing the state after people were kicked out of the statehouse during protests.

Three Kansas State University students are at the heart of the issue. Earlier this year they put up 10 by 24 foot banners condemning legislators for not moving forward with Medicaid expansion.

In another demonstration, thousands of fliers rained down in the rotunda.

The most recent demonstration had protesters singing and shouting which held up Senate proceedings.

The ACLU said it is making sure Kansans First Amendment rights aren’t being infringed, especially when it comes to silent protests.

"If we can make sure people can get in with signs, which might sound frivolous, but is so important in terms of being able to express your opinions without making a disruption, silent protest is so critical," said legal director of ACLU of Kansas Lauren Bonds.

The Department of Administration, Capitol Police, and Legislative Administrative Services all have a role in what is allowed in the capitol. Many of them are saying rules have recently been relaxed when it comes to demonstrators.

The ACLU says they worry that harsher rules could be put back in place.

"We’d be willing to dismiss the case if we got some kind of commitment to implementing the policies we’ve addressed," said Bonds.

The federal judge overseeing the case has given both sides two weeks to narrow what issues still remain and what they already agree on.