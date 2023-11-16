RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Manhattan man.

At 3:03 a.m., the KBI issued the Silver Alert for 77-year-old Ray G. Newman. The KBI said Newman is likely driving a 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe with Kansas tag 815NXM. The vehicle has a sticker that says “German Shepherd Dad” on the back window, according to the KBI.

Newman was last seen around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 15 driving towards Manhattan from Riley near the 6400 block of Tuttle Creek Boulevard in Manhattan, according to the KBI.

Newman is a white man who’s about 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, has hazel eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt, jeans and brown cowboy boots. Newman is displaying early signs of dementia, according to the KBI.

Anyone with information on Newman’s whereabouts are asked to call the Riley County Police Department at 785-537-2112. If you see Newman, call 911 immediately.