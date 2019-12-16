Statewide Silver Alert issued for Salina man

SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Salina Police Department requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Salina man.

The whereabouts of 56-year-old Joseph Walters are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate him.

The Salina Police Department said Walters suffers from dementia. He was last seen wearing a blue plaid jacket, jeans and tan boots. He was driving a 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe with 60-day tag B809542. The department said he could be heading for Tennessee.

If you see Joseph or know his whereabouts please contact the Salina Police Department at 785-826-7210.