Statewide tornado drill scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The state of Kansas will be taking part in a statewide tornado drill Tuesday morning. A variety of government agencies, schools and business will be using this time to test their emergency plans and systems.

Errin Mahan, emergency planner at Shawnee County Emergency Management, said they plan to use this time to test the 68 outdoor sirens in Shawnee County.

“Those sirens will report back to us, yes I can hear you I’m communicating okay, everything is working great, or I have a low power level,” Mahan said. “Then we can always go out and check that system later on if it’s not working correctly.”

Mahan said everyone should take this time to practice their own emergency drills.

He said the key to a good plan is consistency, and people should practice their plan each way the same time, so they develop muscle memory.

The statewide tornado drill is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.