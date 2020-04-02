‘Stay-at-home” orders causing stress for many, including those still at work

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The state of Kansas is under a “stay-at-home” order for a few more weeks, while Shawnee County and others have orders that last even longer. This is causing stress for many, even those that are still working during this time.

Logan Larocque used to work seven days a week. Now, he said he’s down to only two. Larocque was cut from his bartending job and his second job servicing and stocking vending machines has been scaled back.

“Right now it’s really up in the air for a lot of us,” Larocque said. “Even with my vending machine job with having so many locations that are shut down, I can’t order a lot of certain things and I can’t go to certain places.”

Larocque qualifies for unemployment from his bartending job, but he said he’s had a hard time understanding the process. He said he’s hoping to see a $1,200 stimulus check from the federal government soon.

“If it does come it would be very, very helpful,” said Larocque. “Not only with just food costs but making sure that these next two months of rent are completely taken care. Right now I don’t think anybody really knows how long this is going to go.”

The state of Kansas “stay at home” order will be at place through April 19. Shawnee County’s lasts through April 26. Either order could eventually be extended by county and state authorities.