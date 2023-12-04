TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Country Stampede‘s time in Topeka is over with a new announcement from organizers of the country music event.

After months of silence, the Country Stampede made an announcement to its social media in late November stating that it would be revealing some new information regarding 2024’s performances soon. The post hints at a new location for next year’s Country Stampede being revealed along with 2024’s headliners and artists.

“We know it’s been awhile, but we’ve been working on 2024 and have announcements coming soon! Stay tuned.” Country Stampede social media statement excerpt

Chris Payne with the Country Stampede told KSNT 27 News that Topeka will no longer be the location for the event next year. He said the Country Stampede team had hoped for more interest from the community and the City of Topeka, but this hasn’t been the case.

“Fortunately dozens of communities and entities elsewhere reached out to the Stampede with open arms,” Payne said. “We had interest from as far West as Hutchinson and from all over the greater Kansas City area including Olathe, Kansas City, KS and even the Arrowhead Stadium.”

The Country Stampede’s future in Topeka was in question following a tax dispute between Shawnee County and Heartland Motorsports Park. Last week, auction details were revealed to the public as the owner of Heartland, Shelby Development LLC, looks to sell off its inventory, including the park itself.

In August, the Country Stampede said it would be considering finding a new home. This includes the possibility it could move back to its old home near the City of Manhattan.

