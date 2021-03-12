Step-by-step process: Getting COVID vaccine at Stormont Vail Events Center

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Under phase 2B in Shawnee County more people are eligible for the COVID vaccine with several areas around town distributing the vaccine. The biggest distribution being at the Stormont Vail Events Center.

If you have an appointment through the hospital, here’s a breakdown of the entire process:

Enter through the southeast doors of the Stormont Vail Events Center and walk straight inside If you’re wearing a surgical mask, you’re good to go to the next step. If not, you’ll be given one to place over your mask or replace it with the one you’re wearing Next, you’ll be asked a few questions to check if you’ve recently been exposed to Covid-19 or have any symptoms like fever, cough, or feeling fatigued. Once you get the green light, Stormont Vail’s Performance Excellence Manager, Ali Hanna, said the next step is registration.

“Giving some consent, as well as getting checked into the system,” Hanna said. “Also, at that time they then get connected and plugged into receiving their second appointment which is scheduled at that point.”

Next, you’ll head to the waiting area to be called to the vaccination booth. Once inside the booth with a nurse, they’ll again ask about your vaccine history and any allergic reactions.

“They’ll also be at that time giving consent so that their vaccine information can be uploaded to a server known as WebIZ that helps with collecting the data of those vaccinated within the state of Kansas,” Hanna said. “So it helps show our rates specific to our county as well as to the overarching state.”

Now that you’ve got your shot, you’ll head to the observation area where you will wait for 15-30 minutes to make sure you’re not experiencing any side effects.

“We’re just looking to give another level of reassurance as well as a safety layer should a patient have an experience of anything out of the ordinary,” Hanna said.

Stormont Vail had more than 1,700 appointments scheduled Friday, which is a new record for the hospital.

Stormont Vail is booked through next Tuesday. Once they get more vaccines next week, officials said they will open more days at the end of next week.

To stay up to date on when more vaccine appointments become available, click here or call 785-270-0675.