Steve Watkins voter fraud investigation moves to district attorney for review, sheriff says

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing findings from the investigation into Kansas Rep. Steve Watkins for voter fraud, the sheriff’s office said Monday.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said it concluded its investigation into Watkins and passed its findings to District Attorney Mike Kagay. The sheriff’s office could not give details on what it found, as the case is pending with no charging decision yet from the district attorney.

Kagay will need to review the sheriff’s department’s investigative findings to determine if he will file charges against the representative. Watkins came under investigation by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office after allegations that he listed a Topeka UPS store for his address when voting in the 2019 general election.