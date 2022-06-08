TOPEKA (KSNT) – Lake Shawnee is still unsafe, the Shawnee County Public Works Director told KSNT 27 News.

Recent tests have shown that Lake Shawnee is still unsafe after waste was found in the lake five days ago. Infiltration and/or inflow from recent rains caused an unknown quantity of diluted waste to be released into Lake Shawnee, according to the Shawnee County Department of Public Works Director Curt Niehaus.

Rain has continued to be a problem to getting the lake back to normal levels.

“As you can imagine, rain picks up pollution from the air and the ground. So before the rain hits the ground, it flows over land to the lake and in the course of that it picks up debris, pollution, and bacteria,” Niehaus said.

Daily tests are still being conducted, according to Niehaus, who said there is still no timeframe for opening the lake back up to the public.

📲 Download the KSNT 27 News to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for KSNT 27 News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s Top Stories on KSNT.com for Topeka and Northeast Kansas.