TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Insurance Department (KID) and the Kansas Council on Economic Education (KCEE) will host the 20th annual Stock Market Game to teach Kansas students about financial literacy and prepare them for future careers.

Last year, over 2,400 teams with approximately 8,500 students from 159 schools participated in the game. Students who participate in the Stock Market Game increase their performance in team building skills, math, economics and language arts, according to a press release from the KID.

Since its inception, the Stock Market Game has prepared nearly 20 million students for financial success, according to the Stock Market Game website.

“The Stock Market Game is a great program for students to learn the fundamentals of capital markets in a fun and engaging way,” Kansas Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt said. “The Office of the Kansas Securities Commissioner is proud to partner with the KCEE to bring this innovative program to classrooms across Kansas.”

Kansas was the second state to adopt the program back in 1977. The KCEE has administered the game since 2000 with the Office of the Kansas Securities Commissioner becoming an official supporter in 2003, according to the press release.

A study conducted by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) in 2009 found students who participated in the game outperformed students who didn’t in math and investor knowledge tests. The study also found that the Stock Market Game had an influence in how teachers engage in financial planning, conduct financial research and use investment products or services.

The FINRA study also found that some teachers used advanced methods such as inviting industry experts to classrooms as guest speakers which correlated to better learning for older students.

“KCEE is proud to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its partnership with the Office of the Kansas Securities Commissioner,” Executive Director of the KCEE Charlene Nichols said. “This support has allowed thousands of Kansas students to improve their understanding of investing and the real-world decision-making process it requires.”

Teachers can register for or learn more about the Stock Market Game at www.stockmarketgame.com. For more literacy and investing resources you can visit smartinvestks.com.