TOPEKA (KSNT) – With the winter weather, there was a mad rush at grocery stores around town.

Employees at Seabrook Apple Market in Topeka say they saw a bigger crowd of shoppers today than usual. According to the supervisor employees described today’s numbers equal to the day before Thanksgiving.

“We always get that uptick,” Evening Supervisor Chris Grant said. “Now I think it has been a little more today and I’m sure tomorrow will be completely dead. But that’s pretty typical. We have definitely been busier than normal even with the snow prediction.”

Many grocery stores don’t take a snow day unless conditions become extremely bad. So if you missed out and are able to brave the snow tomorrow, you may still be able to pick up last minute items.