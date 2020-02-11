Topeka stolen car chase ends in crash, suspect at large

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Authorities are looking for the driver of a stolen car that led them on a chase Tuesday morning, and crashed with another car near downtown Topeka.

Kansas Highway Patrol troopers spotted a stolen silver car around 11:29 a.m. at Southwest 12th Street and Gage Boulevard and gave pursuit. The driver fled the wrong way down 12th, so the troopers called off the chase due to the danger to other cars.

The stolen car was then driving south down Southwest Polk Street when a white Oldsmobile hit it in the intersection at Huntoon Street. A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper on scene said the occupants of the Oldsmobile had minor injuries and did not go to the hospital.

After the accident, the suspect in the stolen car fled on foot and remained at large. Anyone with information on the crash or suspect is asked to contact the Kansas Highway Patrol or Topeka police.

