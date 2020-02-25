Stolen car crashes into Topeka home according to KHP

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A chase involving a stolen SUV Tuesday morning ended with it crashing into an east Topeka home.

Kansas Highway Patrol troopers tell KSNT News they spotted the vehicle near 2nd and SE Golden and discovered the SUV may have been stolen. The driver tried to escape pursuing troopers and eventually lost control and struck another car before driving into the deck of a home near 14th and SE Chandler.

A KHP trooper held the driver at gunpoint before taking him into custody. This is a developing story.