Stolen car, multiple key fobs from local dealership recovered in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol said someone was arrested for stealing a car in Topeka.

KHP Troop B said on Facebook that a trooper found a possible stolen vehicle near I-70 and Wanamaker. A felony stop confirmed it was stolen from a local dealership and the driver was arrested.

The trooper found multiple key fobs, a firearm and money inside of the vehicle.

The incident is under investigation by the Topeka Police Department.

KHP said Troop B troopers recovered 76 stolen vehicles in 2019. This one marks the third stolen vehicle recovered in 2020.