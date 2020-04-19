Stolen car pursuit ends in crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The pursuit began shortly before 9 a.m. when a KHP trooper spotted a car reported stolen Saturday near 25th and Lakewood.

The driver of the car then failed to stop at a red light near 37th and Adams, causing a collision with another car moving through the intersection. The stolen car was sent into the trees and overturned as a result of the accident.

Two males were in the vehicle involved in the pursuit.

The driver of the vehicle refused to get out, but finally complied.

He is in the hospital and will be taken into custody when discharged. One victim was in the other car and taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Law enforcement tells KSNT News they believe the suspects may have been armed. A Kansas Highway Patrol helicopter and armor truck assisted in the situation.