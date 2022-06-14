LAWRENCE (KSNT) – A 7-year-old who had his scooter stolen on Sunday has been reunited with it thanks to help from the Lawrence Police Department.

According to a Facebook post from the LKPD, the 7-year-old, Brantley, was center-stage on Tuesday during a press conference where he was given his scooter back alongside his mother and other family members. The individuals who reportedly took the scooter on Sunday, June 12, returned it to the police that afternoon after seeing themselves on social media.

In addition to getting his old scooter back, Brantley also got a brand new scooter and helmet that was donated by an anonymous person from the LKPD and Safe Kids Douglas County. A statement was also sent out from the people who reportedly took the scooter:

We all drove to Walmart around 10:20pm on Sunday. Going in, we noticed a tiny, old, beaten down scooter leaning on the blue pole outside of Walmart near the street and entrance. It wasn’t tied to anything, had no name on it, and had absolutely no one around it. After being in Walmart for about half an hour, we ended up walking out to see the scooter was still there. It looked abandoned and we truly thought it didn’t belong to anyone since it was so late at night and Walmart was about to close. Facebook statement

The apology goes on to say the people who took the scooter had no intention of stealing the scooter or keeping it for a long duration and calls the entire situation a huge misunderstanding. The apology then states those responsible feel heartbroken for what happened and ask for forgiveness from Brantley’s family.