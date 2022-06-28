LAWRENCE (KSNT) – A man has been reunited with his specialty bike after losing it briefly, on Tuesday.

The Lawrence Police Department put out the word about the alleged theft of the bike on Facebook around 6:10 p.m. on June 28. According to the LKPD, a man who used the specialty bike as his “sole means of transportation” lost it after entering an IHOP at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, June 25. The man went inside to get a drink but went outside to see someone driving away with his bike.

The man allegedly yelled for the person to stop but says that he kept driving away. He was not able to give a detailed description of the suspect.

However, the man was able to get his bike back on June 28. Though it had slight damage, such as a missing basket, it is still in working condition.