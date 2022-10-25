Two men lost several thousands of dollars worth of tools on Monday after they were taken out of their unlocked truck. (File: Getty)

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding those responsible for a recent burglary in Manhattan.

Two men were the victims of a burglary in Manhattan around 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 24 in the area of the 200 block of Blue Earth Plaza. The report from the RCPD indicates that the victim’s unlocked truck had multiple tools stolen from it. The total estimated loss associated with this act is $3,220, according to the RCPD.

If you have any information related to this burglary, you can reach out to the RCPD at 785-537-2112 or Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.