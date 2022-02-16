TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two individuals were apprehended by the Topeka Police Department on Wednesday after being found in possession of a stolen truck and firearm.

According to the TPD, at 4:40 a.m. officers responded to the Pines Apartment at 238 SW Gage Blvd. after receiving reports of two people “prowling” in parked vehicles. Police arriving at the scene found an unoccupied Chevrolet Silverado in the parking lot at the apartment which was reported stolen in Douglas County.

The bed of the truck was full of items according to the police and a firearm was found in the passenger seat. Officers later received a call at around 9 a.m. on the same day that a firearm had been stolen from a vehicle overnight. Investigators confirmed that it was the same firearm found in the truck and that this was not the first time it had been stolen: the same firearm had been stolen in another incident and returned to its rightful owner in December of 2021.

Robert Kenneth Payne, 22, and Bryce Cordell Walker, 18, both of Topeka, face charges of criminal possession of a firearm and theft. Both also face warrants for Junction City and Pawnee County respectively for other crimes.