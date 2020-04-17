Stolen truck gifted by late grandfather wrecked in police chase

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Early Thursday morning, the Shawnee County Sheriffs Office started chasing a truck driving around 52nd and Burlingame.

The truck was stolen from Jimmy Dodds by 27-year-old Rob Voelker. Deputies chased the car and it ended up getting wrecked from the chase.

“When I got the truck it was kind of a shocker because it’s been through a lot and it’s sentimental to me,” said Dobbs.

The truck was given to Dobbs by his grandfather for his high school graduation.

“He was one of my main people in my life. He was my partner,” said Dobbs.

His grandfather died a year ago after losing a battle with brain and lung cancer. Dobbs was able to get the truck back after paying to get it towed. He’s not sure if he is going to be able to afford to fix it but he said he’s glad it’s home.