TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man is in custody and facing numerous charges after allegedly leading deputies on a pursuit through North Topeka and Shawnee County.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said that Jacobe C. J. Quiring-Grier, 21, of Topeka is currently in custody at the Shawnee County Department of Corrections. He is facing charges which include the following:

Felony interference with law enforcement

Fleeing and eluding in a stolen vehicle

Driving with a suspended driver’s license

Theft

Several traffic violations

Shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, Shawnee County dispatch received a notification that a blue/green 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe was stolen from a business in the 4200 block of Northeast Seward Ave. A deputy spotted a vehicle matching the description of the one that had reportedly been stolen near the intersection of Northwest Lyman Rd. and Northwest Tyler St. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver refused to pull over and a pursuit began.

The pursuit continued over the Sardou Bridge and exited the City of Topeka limits, according to the SNSO. The vehicle went down country roads in east and southeast Shawnee County and briefly entered Douglas County.

Near the intersection of Southeast 53rd St. and Southeast Croco Rd., the vehicle hit a spike strip deployed by other members of law enforcement. A deputy performed a tactical vehicle intervention (TVI) maneuver near the intersection Southeast Berryton Rd. and Southeast 53rd St. which finally ended the pursuit. The driver attempted to flee on foot but was taken into custody soon after the pursuit ended.

In addition to the charges he is facing, Quiring-Grier also had a misdemeanor warrant for his arrest in Shawnee County. The incident remains under investigation. Both the Topeka Police Department and Kansas Highway Patrol assisted the SNOS during their pursuit.