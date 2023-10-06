POTTAWATOMIE CO. (KSNT) – If your vehicle was stolen out of Shawnee County, the sheriff’s office in Pottawatomie County may have some bad news for you.

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office says in a press release it received a call around 4:15 p.m. on Oct. 5 regarding a vehicle in the water at the Pottawatomie County Cross Creek lake. First responders arriving at the scene spotted the top of a vehicle about 15-20 yards from a nearby boat ramp.

More resources were brought to the scene to assess the situation and assist in the recovery of the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. The Geary County/Junction City Fire Department Dive Team responded to the scene and were able to determine no one was inside the vehicle. A tow line was connected to the vehicle and it was pulled out of the lake.

(Photo Courtesy/Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo Courtesy/Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office)

Further examination of the vehicle by law enforcement found it was stolen out of Shawnee County, according to the sheriff’s office. The scene was cleared around 10:30 p.m.

