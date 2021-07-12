Stolen vehicle leads to police chase in Topeka Monday morning

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two people are in custody after the Shawnee County Sheriff deputies attempted to stop a stolen vehicle, which led to an early morning chase through Central Topeka.

The driver, Jedashia Nicole Moreno, 20, was arrested on multiple charges, including felony theft, felony fleeing and attempting to elude, possession of stolen property, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended and other traffic violations as well as a felony warrant through Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office for possession of a stolen firearm and city misdemeanor warrants.

The 21-year-old passenger, Nathan Paul Leonard, was arrested and charged with a felony narcotic warrant and misdemeanor warrants.

A deputy spotted the stolen vehicle near SW 29th and Mulvane.

Deputies later found the vehicle in the 3700 block of Wanamaker and attempted to stop the pair, but the driver took off.

Deputies using a “Tactical Vehicle Intervention (TVI) maneuver” were able to stop the vehicle in the 1200 block of SW Polk.

According to authorities the incident is still under investigation.